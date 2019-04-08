| by Ryan Debergh |

A proposal at 328 Dupont west of Spadina is undergoing changes. First proposed in 2011 by the Wynn Family Trust as a 29-storey high rise rental tower, the development was swiftly shot down by Toronto City Council, which cited height, proximity to an active rail corridor, and the loss of what was zoned employment lands as reasons for refusal. A subsequent proposal by Freed Developments asked for 19 and 9 storey towers, leading to an OMB decision allowing a maximum height of 50 metres on the site. Back in November 2018, we reported that Freed had proposed a 13-storey condominium building for the property, just shy of the OMB’s height cap. Now, Freed has added an office component to the project immediately east of the previous proposal, utilizing the site at 316 Dupont to create a larger, mixed-use building. Although the condo and office floorplates are proposed in separate applications, they sit flush with one another as one building.

Rendering of 316-328 Dupont, image courtesy of Freed Developments

The office component spans 9 floors, housing 2,115 square metres of space. Although the floor plates are smaller than the average office, tenants would enjoy the plenty of natural light, and a convenient location only 90 metres from a Dupont Station. Designed by Teeple Architects, the office component employs a dark blue curved curtainwall glazing similar to what was used at the Hariri Pontarini-designed King Portland Centre. The modern design will feature 5 retail units at grade and a small public plaza, animating a bend in Dupont Street.

Previous version of the building without the office component, image courtesy of Freed Developments

