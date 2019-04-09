| by Jack Landau |

A 1970-built office tower at Toronto’s Bay and Bloor intersection is getting a major refresh, with construction already underway on the revitalization of 60 Bloor Street West. The Morguard-owned 14-storey office building is having its exteriors re-clad in an energy-efficient building envelope, while also modernizing the interior spaces to meet a targeted LEED Gold certification.

60 Bloor West, image by Edward Skira

Originally designed by Zeidler Partnership Architects, the building's revitalization is being led by B+H Architects. Work on the site started just shy of one year ago in May 2018 and is expected to wrap up in January 2020. Over the last 11 months, progress is visible from the street on the facade replacement work, with large sections of the original cladding removed and rows of larger, reflective windows now apparent.

Aerial view of 60 Bloor West, image via 60 Bloor West live camera

Curtainwall glazing has been installed along the retail base of the tower, designed to increase visibility for retail spaces on the first two floors, while retail canopies will eventually be added along the ground floor. Despite the construction, the building's retailers are remaining open for business throughout.

Curtainwall cladding at the base of 60 Bloor West, image by Edward Skira

Inside the building, crews are hard at work renovating the lobby, as well as adding modernized elevators, and upgrading the mechanical systems to reach the building's targeted LEED Gold certification. Only one rendering is available of the revitalized exterior, showing a section of the new glazed facades with new vertical fins.

60 Bloor West, image via 60bloor.com

