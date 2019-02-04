| by Jack Landau |

Located across the street from the recently transformed Toronto landmark Maple Leaf Gardens, construction continues on Stanley Condominiums, named as a reminder that the Leafs used to win the occasional Cup in the hallowed sporting venue. The Core Architects-designed project from Tribute Communities has been under construction since the site was cleared in January 2017. Just over two years later, the building's impact is growing at the northeast corner of Church and Carlton.

Looking northeast to Stanley Condominiums, image by Forum contributor steveve

Forming of the building's boxy seven-storey podium wrapped up late last year, and work has since begun on the curvy tower floors above. While the boxy volume's rectilinear massing ties it in with its surroundings, the curvaceous upper volume will stand out from it. Three of the tower levels have been formed, with work now underway on the fourth and fifth.

Looking north to Stanley Condominiums, image by Forum contributor japrologue

Meanwhile, the first sections of cladding have been installed on the podium. The hybrid curtainwall glazing system being used features low-reflective, low-E glazing, spandrel panels, and aluminum mullions. The tower cladding will differ from the podium, with a window wall system and laminated glass balcony railings with a translucent finish.

Cladding at Stanley Condominiums, image by Forum contributor japrologue

Forming of the tower floors will continue for several months before it reaches its full 138-metre height. Upon completion, the project will bring 524 condominium units and 13 rental replacement units to the Church-Wellesley Village area, anchored to the Church and Carlton frontages by 712 m² of retail space.

Stanley Condominiums, image via submission to City of Toronto

