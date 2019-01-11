| by Jack Landau |

Sales are well underway for the first phase of The Benvenuto Group's condominium community at 293 The Kingsway, set to add a group of mid-rise condo buildings to the area of Dundas and Royal York in Etobicoke. Last month, we took a look at the building's Patton Design Studio-appointed amenity spaces, and now we're back for a look at the suite layouts themselves.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

Priced from the $400,000s, 350 units are available in a standard collection of suites offering one-bedroom, one-bedroom+den, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom+den layouts, as well as The Kingsway Collection, offering generously-sized two-bedroom+den layouts with upgraded fixtures and finishes.

Suite interior, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

Among the standard one-bedroom units, layout 1-B will be found on the third and fourth floors of the building, offering 525 ft² of living space and a balcony with south exposure on St. Stevens Court and its quiet parkette. The standard collection features four additional one-bedroom layouts, as well as four more one-bedroom+den layouts.

Suite 1-B at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

The standard collection also includes seven different two-bedroom and two-bedroom+den floorplans. Among these layouts, suite 2D-C is two-bedroom+den layout found on levels 7 through 9, offering 964 ft² of living area, as well as a generously-sized balcony offering north exposure.

Suite 2D-C at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

The Kingsway Collection features the largest suites in the development, with each of the five two-bedroom+den unit layouts on offer planned in sizes of 1,000 ft² or larger. The largest suite available is layout 2D-P, sized at 1,505 ft². Located on the 5th and 6th floors, this plan includes a large terrace overlooking the community’s central courtyard.

Suite 2D-P at 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

