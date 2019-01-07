| by Jack Landau |

Growth in Midtown Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area is being partially fuelled by the promise of the upcoming Crosstown LRT—to become Line 5 on TTC rapid transit maps. Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties are among the developers looking to meet the increased demand with the Line 5 Condos development, a two-tower, IBI Group-designed condominium complex planned for Broadway Avenue.

Looking north to Line 5 Condos, image courtesy of Reserve/Westdale

The project launched late in 2018, quickly selling out the 504 units offered in the 36-storey north tower. Now, Reserve and Westdale are about to launch the community's 33-storey south tower, and have begun to accept registrations for it. Line 5's south tower will bring another 433 condominium units to the area, priced from the low $400,000s.

Looking west to Line 5 Condos, image courtesy of Reserve/Westdale

The south tower shares a podium with the north tower, giving residents access to the same collection of amenity spaces marketed with the first phase. We took a look at these amenities back in November, set to be spread across three levels of the podium, offering interiors appointed by U31, and outdoor spaces with landscaping by Brook McIlroy.

9th floor outdoor amenity, Line 5 Condos, image courtesy of Reserve/Westdale

Interested purchasers are encouraged to register for the south tower at Line5Condos.com. If the rapid sales of the north tower are an indication of the demand for this site, it's expected that the south tower's inventory will sell out fast.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.