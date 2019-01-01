| by Jack Landau |

Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville has become one of the tallest building's in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville area, as the 58-storey Roy Varacalli-designed condominium tower has risen towards the building's final 183-metre height. 1 Yorkville's skyline prominence and an exterior featuring three-dimensional aluminum fins continue to grow more apparent as construction progresses.

1 Yorkville rising above Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor willwu

The building's skyline impact was already becoming noticeable at the time of our last update back in October, when the tower was standing roughly 40 storeys high. The building has risen even taller in the months since, with forming of the 50th floor now underway, leaving just 8 more levels for crews to form before the tower tops out.

1 Yorkville rising into the Bloor-Yorkville skyline, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Progress also continues on the building envelope, consisting of window wall panels with clear glazing, grey spandrel, and the crimped fins that set the exterior apart from its surroundings. Cladding reached as high as the 21st floor when we last checked in three months ago, and in the time since, cladding installation has moved up to the 33rd floor.

Cladding progressing at 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor willwu

The image below, captured from high above Yonge and Eglinton several kilometres to the north, shows the growing skyline impact of the tower. At the centre of the image, 1 Yorkville has already begun to rise above the tops of several nearby towers at Bloor and Yonge, with the final few levels to add to its skyline prominence.

1 Yorkville on the Toronto skyline, image by Jack Landau

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.