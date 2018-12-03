| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of condominium towers in Downtown Toronto, submitted by Forum contributor skycandy. This view features the two-tower Harbour Plaza Residences, Ten York Street, and one of the two Ïce Condominiums towers. Near the base of the photo, between the Harbour Plaza towers, a white crane marks the location of the rising CIBC Square office tower, which will continue to add to this view over the next several months.

Condominium towers in Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.