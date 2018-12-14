| by Jack Landau |

The Benvenuto Group continues to roll out marketing material for 293 The Kingsway, their upcoming Quadrangle-designed multi-building mid-rise community in Toronto's Humber Valley Village neighbourhood. Designs for the first phase's amenity spaces by Patton Design Studio is the latest information to arrive on our desktop.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Amenities will be split between the building's ground level and its 7th floor. Starting on the ground floor, residents will find a lobby with 24-hour concierge, spaces for hosting gatherings and relaxing, an office, a meeting room, a business centre/tech lounge, a guest suite, and a pet spa.

Ground floor amenity plan, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Residents and visitors will enter the building via a light-filled lobby warmed by expanses of wood and marble, an interior design aesthetic that all be carried over to many of the building's common areas.

Lobby, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

A trio of connecting amenities will form the party room, offering recreation and gathering space, including a lounge with a fireplace, chairs, and couches.

Party room lounge, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Next to the fireplace lounge, a dining room and catering kitchen will be capable of hosting large dinners and other celebrations.

Dining room, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Linked to the lounge and dining room, a games room will offer pool and foosball tables, as well as a high-definition display for video gaming.

Games room, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Also located on the ground floor, the development is planning the largest private fitness studio in the Kingsway area, at 3,420 ft². This generously-sized space will feature the planning and oversight of Matt Nichol, a strength and conditioning coach known for his work training NHL athletes.

Fitness studio plan, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

Up top on the 7th floor, another party room will have views over the treed neighbourhood, while just outside, a terrace will boast barbecue and al fresco dining areas, and places to lounge in the sun, or shade, or around a fireplace.

7th-floor amenity deck, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

The fireplace lounge will also boast a high-definition screen for movies on lazy summer nights.

7th-floor amenity deck, 293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of The Benvenuto Group

