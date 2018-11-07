| by Jack Landau |

Anticipation is building for a new Mississauga landmark. Set to rise 77 storeys to the southwest of Square One, M3 at M City's 260-metre height would make it the tallest building in Mississauga, and place it among the Greater Toronto Area's top ten tallest buildings. The IBI Group-designed tower from Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. and Urban Capital Property Group offers 879 units with suite interiors designed by Cecconi Simone, as are the building's amenities.

M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

Custom-designed suite layouts at M3 with choice of finishes. Each suite includes a balcony, 9-foot ceiling heights with smooth finishes, high-performance laminate wood flooring, custom designed suite entry doors with brushed metal hardware, and stacked 24” washer and dryer. A number of green features have been incorporated into the suites, like low-flush toilets, a smart thermostat that can be adjusted remotely with the Rogers Smart Home Monitoring App, and energy-efficient home appliances.

Suite interior, M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

Kitchens in M3's suites will feature Cecconi Simone custom-designed kitchen cabinetry, stone countertops, porcelain backsplashes, and under-mount stainless steel sinks. Kitchen appliances are set to include 24” integrated fridges, 24” integrated dishwashers, 24” stainless steel slide-in range with vent, and a 30” stainless steel microwave.

Kitchen, M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

Bathrooms will feature Cecconi Simone custom-designed vanity and medicine cabinet, stone countertops, and a combination of porcelain floor tiles and ceramic wall tiles. Varying suite designs offer choice of frameless glass shower enclosure for separate showers, and deep contour soaker tub with full-height tile surround, while low-flush toilets come standard.

Bathroom, M3 at M City, image courtesy of Rogers/Urban Capital

