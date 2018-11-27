| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of 1 Yorkville, a 58-storey condominium tower rising in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor BloorMan, this view faces north towards the rising tower, seen from a condominium unit in the nearby One Bloor East development.

1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor BloorMan

