| by Craig White |

You've never seen a worksite this size before in Toronto, because there's never been one. The excavation pit for The Well is now 23 metres deep across nearly the whole 3 ¼ hectare site, and work is now getting going on the first of two 6-million litre Enwave cisterns that will store temperature controlled water for efficient heating and air conditioning throughout the development and to neighbouring connected buildings.

Looking southwest across the massive construction site of The Well, image by UT Forum contributor Project End

A pile of recent photography in our Forum thread will show you everything that's happening at the moment, while a new series of renderings will update your expectations of what we will see when the project is complete in a few years' time. Our first rendering looks north at the site, theoretically from the vantage point of a Cityplace condo dweller. The image includes, at the bottom, a what appears to be a forest but which is a quick concept rendering of what Rail Deck Park could look like after its trees have grown in. We're still a ways off from the park being a "go", let alone its design being set, and some of the space below could be taken up the the entrance to a new GO Train station. In the meantime, that forested area is the rail corridor, and across Front Street from it is where The Well all transform that stretch of Front Street.

Looking north across Rail deck Park and Front Street to The Well, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan/Diamond Corp

Most of the new renderings concentrate on the site's retail offerings, including a number of the atrium area, one image of which is seen below, some of the Front Street retail, one of the new food market, and one of the new restaurant row that will line Wellington Street and its broad sidewalks wth new patios for warm weather dining. It's a rather tantalizing set of images.

One of the views of the retail atrium at The Well, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan/Diamond Corp

We're only giving you one construction shot and two new renderings here, but you will find many more recent excellent shots by several UrbanToronto Forum contributors in our dedicated thread for The Well. This link will take you to a treasure trove of shots on page 102 of the thread. When you get to the end of that page, click the link to page 103 where you will find the new all of the brand new renderings.

You can find the earlier extensive set of renderings in our database file for the project, linked below. Stay in the associated Forum thread to get in on the conversation, or leave a comment in the space provided this page.

