| by Jack Landau |

Redevelopment of the largest surface parking lot in Downtown Toronto is moving along. The lot bounded by Queen, Mutual, Shuter, and Dalhousie streets will eventually be home to four condominium towers by St Thomas Developments. The first, a 27-storey, IBI Group-designed building along Shuter Street and known as 88 North, is now several storeys above grade.

Facing north to 88 North, image by Forum contributor Urban-Affair

Rising at the northern third of the over 10,000 m² site, the project has been climbing steadily for several months now. When we last checked in on it back at the end of August, forming was underway for the fourth floor of the building’s L-shaped podium. The latest photos show that the building has more than doubled in height in the two months since, with forming now underway for the 9th floor.

Facing west to 88 North, image by Forum contributor bilked

With forming of the podium now complete, the smaller floor plate and the repeating layouts of the tower above will combine to allow speed to the skyward climb to increase over the next months.

Facing north to 88 North, image by Forum contributor Urban-Affair

88 North's addition of 400 new homes to the area will be followed by the three towers of 88 Queen East to the south. Set to rise to heights of 27, 28, and 49 storeys, the trio of additional towers will bring almost 1,150 new residential units to the area in the coming years.

88 North, image via submission to City of Toronto

