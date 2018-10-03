| by Craig White |

It's been about ten weeks since we last checked in on construction of Dundas Square Gardens on the east side of Downtown Toronto. The Gupta Group building, heading for 50 storeys, is one of three towers to sprout at the intersection of Dundas and Jarvis streets in the last few years, with Great Gulf's Pace having been first to begin the transformation of the formerly low density corner, with CentreCourt's Grid Condos recently following.

Looking southeast to Dundas Square Gardens, with Grid rising high south of it, image by UT Forum contributor skycandy

Now, Dundas Square Gardens (DSG) is making an impact on the local skyline as well. With a much larger base than either Pace or Grid, the building—which began construction around the same time as Grid—has been taking much longer to construct than did Grid (which is now topped off with construction continuing on the interior), but as construction has now reached the much smaller tower floors, DSG should soon feel like it's shooting skyward.

Looking south to Dundas Square Gardens on September 20, image by UT From contributor steveve

The building, designed by IBI Group as was Grid Condos, is a complex U-shape with a double-size podium for its base. The first nine storeys are the largest, and have now been clad in pre-cast concrete panels which frame punched windows. A section of curtainwall glazing facing the intersection of Jarvis and Dundas on the sixth and seventh storeys (including a portion which cantilevers out over the sidewalk) is the location of double-height amenity spaces for residents.

Looking across the intersection to Dundas Square Gardens on September 29, image by UT Forum contributor G.L. 17

Above the first nine storeys of the base, another eight and then ten storeys rise along Dundas to the south and George Street to the east. The smaller tower floors finally begin their climb from the 20th floor to 50 storeys on the west side of the building facing Jarvis.

Looking west along Dundas towards Dundas Square Gardens on September 25, image by UT Forum contributor G.L.17

At ground level, Dundas Square Gardens is being finished in a black stone. Several retailers will have shops opening onto the sidewalk, likely aimed at catering to the quickly growing population of Ryerson students living in the area. As with Grid Condos across the road, amenities here are also designed with students' needs in mind, and most suites were sold to investors looking to rent to the under-served demographic.

Looking west along the Dundas Street frontage, image by UT Forum contributor skycandy

When the building is complete in 2020, it should look something like the rendering below, part of the materials submitted to the City of Toronto as part of the planning process.

Looking east to Dundas Square Gardens, image from submission to Toronto Planning

