| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us to Toronto's Selby Street, just south of Sherbourne Station, looking back just over three years to highlight the 'birth' of a significant residential development. Back in July 2015, demolition had begun on the four-storey building that was previously home to the Selby Clarion Hotel and Suites. Meanwhile, the former hotel's heritage Gooderham Mansion fronting Sherbourne suite was soon to be picked up and moved, to preserve and incorporate it into the base of a new 50-storey rental tower called The Selby.

Looking southeast on Selby Street, July 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Now, just over three years later, a slightly wider view is necessary to fully capture the base of the new residential rental tower and its context. Following the demolition in the before photo above, the heritage mansion was moved closer to Sherbourne, while the addition's footprint has been filled in with the new tower. With the bKL Architecture-designed development topped out and fully enclosed in cladding, construction is now closing in on completion for the project, which will soon introduce 441 new rental units to the neighbourhood.

Looking southeast on Selby Street, August 2018, image by Marcus Mitanis

An upward view from the tower base along Selby Street shows the height of the new building.

The Selby's north facade, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!