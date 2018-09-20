| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday looks back just over 3 years, comparing a 2015 view east from just north of Bay and Lake Shore intersection with the same one revisited in 2018.

Back in August 2015, this view, with the southeast corner of the Air Canada Centre behind the photographer, looked across a surface parking lot towards 18 Yonge, and the topped-out L Tower and Backstage on The Esplanade condos in the late stages of construction.

Looking northeast from Bay just north of Lake Shore, 2015, image by Marcus Mitanis

Returning to the same spot in September 2018 but with the Scotiabank Arena behind the photographer now, the surface parking lot is now an active construction site, where the 49-storey first phase of the CIBC Square office complex is being built. The rising tower core now obscures the entire 36-storey Backstage, and all but the upper few metres of the 58-storey L Tower.

Looking northeast from Bay just north of Lake Shore, 2018, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!