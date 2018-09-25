Today's Photo of the Day features a view of MOD Developments' Massey Tower, topped out at 60 storeys on the Toronto skyline. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor Razz, this shot shows the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower standing at its final 207-metre height above Yonge Street.

Massey Tower, image by Forum contributor Razz

