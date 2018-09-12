| by Jack Landau |

The last decade of urban growth has brought Mississauga's skyline to new heights, a trend set to continue in the coming years. The latest sky-scraping development set to join the city's skyline is Rogers Real Estate Development Ltd. and Urban Capital Property Group’s M City community at Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway, where construction of the project's two-tower first phase has been underway since May.

Excavation at M City, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Phase one of the 15-acre community consists of a pair of 60-storey Core Architects-designed towers at the north end of the site. Two pits are now being excavated for these towers, divided by one of the new roads that will crisscross the site. Similar to the adjacent Parkside Village (PSV) development, the bedrock here is located very close to the surface, bypassing the need for the standard shoring methods below the first few feet of earth.

Excavation at M City, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The large-scale excavation is being done with the help of a fleet of dump trucks, working in tandem with excavators to remove soil from the site. An aerial view reveals the scale of the fleet in use, with over 50 trucks visible in a queue just south of the growing pits.

Facing northeast across M City site, image by Forum contributor khaldoon

Upon completion, the initial two phases of M City will overtake the 50 and 56-storey towers of Absolute World as Mississauga's tallest. The M City community aims to overtake its own record-breaking heights with an upcoming third phase, being advertised once again as Mississauga's tallest, and one of the top-five tallest in the Greater Toronto Area.

Phases 1 and 2 of M City, image courtesy of Rogers Real Estate/Urban Capital

