| by Jack Landau |

42 years after the Yonge Sheppard Centre opened at North York's most prominent intersection, the complex's mall and office towers are being refreshed and renovated by owners RioCan REIT and KingSett Capital, and a new rental tower is being added to the site. We last checked in on the Quadrangle-designed project's construction progress back at the start of June, and just over two months later, there is more to report on.

Yonge Sheppard Centre, image by Forum contributor G.L. 17

New spaces continue to open within the complex's retail mall (Sweet Jesus and iQ foods are among the next crop of retail tenants preparing to open up shop), which is benefitting from a 106,000 ft² addition as part of the project. This includes 50,000 ft² spaces for both a Longo’s supermarket and an LA Fitness, set to open late 2018/early 2019.

Signage for new retail tenant at Yonge Sheppard Centre, image by Forum contributor constructo

Meanwhile, the ongoing recladding of the 9 and 19-storey office towers flanking the mall is beginning to pick up steam. The 1976-built towers' brutalist exteriors are being modernized with a new gunmetal grey composite aluminum skin. Primer covers large sections of the concrete exteriors, while brackets to support the new cladding's aluminum panels are now being installed. The recladding will improve thermal performance of the towers.

Recladding of office towers at Yonge Sheppard Centre, image by Forum contributor constructo

Along Greenfield Avenue at the north side of the site, forming is well underway for a new residential rental tower, to be called "Pivot". Now standing a couple levels above grade, the 36-storey tower will add 361 more residential units to the site, with completion projected for Spring 2020.

Looking north across the rental tower and loading docks roof, image by Forum contributor constructo

Immediately east of the rental tower footprint, a new loading docks area is taking shape. It replaces the previous loading bays that were taken down to make way for the rental tower. The single-storey area is structurally complete, and waterproof membrane layers are being applied to the loading dock roof as white exterior panels materialize along the ground floor frontage.

Cladding on the new loading docks, image by Forum contributor constructo

