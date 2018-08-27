| by Jack Landau |

A new proposal is seeking rezoning and Site Plan Approval to permit a four-storey stacked townhome development on Birch Avenue in Midtown Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood. The plan from developer North Drive Investments Inc calls for a Richard Wengle Architect-designed building at 26-40 Birch Avenue, replacing a pair of low-rise commercial/institutional buildings with 27 new units.

Site of the proposed development at 26-40 Birch Avenue, image via Google Maps

The Birch Avenue Townhomes project was initially presented to City staff at a pre-consultation meeting back in February, leading to a pre-application public consultation meeting with area residents in late June. The application submitted earlier this month is the product of these meetings, now pending review by City staff.

Aerial view looking northwest over Birch Avenue Townhomes, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans show the 4-storey building rising to a height of 17.36 metres, measured to the top of stairways accessing rooftop terraces. The building would contain 27 two-storey units in a mix of 18 two-bedroom layouts and 9 three-bedroom layouts. 13 of these units would be oriented back-to-back on the ground floor, with access and private outdoor amenity spaces at grade. The remaining 14 would be stacked above, with rooftop terraces serving as private outdoor amenity spaces for the upper units' residents.

Birch Avenue Townhomes, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans reveal a range of materials, including a primary building envelope of red brick and light grey stone on the lower three floors, designed to blend with the surrounding built form's traditional style. Other materials would include glazing framed in aluminum, glass balcony railings, and dark grey metal finishes for the fourth level's exterior.

Birch Avenue Townhomes, image via submission to City of Toronto

Parking, storage, and mechanical spaces would be housed in a single underground level. The parking garage component would house 58 spaces, with 52 provided for residents and 6 for visitors. Access to the garage would be provided via a driveway at the east edge of the site, connecting with Birch Avenue.

