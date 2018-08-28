| by Jack Landau |

Urban Capital's River City community continues to grow in Toronto's West Don Lands, as the third phase nears completion. Following on the heels of the two completed phases to the north of the Eastern Avenue flyover, River City 3, a 29-storey condo tower to the south, now has its first residents. Designed by Montreal-based Saucier + Perrotte Architects and Toronto's ZAS Architects, the lower floors are ready and move-ins are underway.

Looking northwest to River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

With River City 3 topped out at a height of 100 metres, cladding installation is finalizing the tower volume's black-and-white look, while a few exterior elements are sill to be completed on the podium below. Interior work continues to move higher through the avant-garde shifted-drawers massing of the tower.

Swing stage used to install finishes on the west facade of River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Amenity spaces already appear active from the exterior. In the image below, the lowermost shifting drawer volumes house the building's fitness centre—identifiable through their lack of balconies—and already in use by the first residents.

Looking south to River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Down at street level, landscaping work on the project's Claude Cormier + Associés-designed public realm continues, with a temporary scaffold in place to allow safe access for building residents as the work continues above. This section along Lower River Street will eventually include retail space facing Lawren Harris Square to the west.

Public realm taking shape at River City 3, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The public square is the namesake for River City's fourth phase, known as Harris Square. Following excavation, a tower crane was erected for the 13-storey development back in July, and forming for the underground levels has progressed in the weeks since. Harris Square features another design collaboration between Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects.

Harris Square as seen in mid-July, image by Forum contributor Benito

