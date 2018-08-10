| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the top of BMO Field's east stands for a view of the Toronto skyline. This east-facing view features a number of under-construction developments, most notably the Garrison Point project and Minto Westside, both visible on the left side of the image.

Skyline from BMO Field, image by Jack Landau

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.