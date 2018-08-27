| by Jack Landau |

Demand for Downtown Toronto office space is advancing a wave of commercial developments, many taking the form of new office towers. One of these projects crossed a significant construction milestone over the weekend, with a crane raised for the office component of Menkes Developments' 11.5-acre Sugar Wharf project. The full-scale redevelopment of the waterfront LCBO Lands will include two phases, with the first being built on a former surface lot to consist of a 25-storey office tower and condo towers with heights of 65 and 70 storeys. A park and two additional condo towers are planned for phase two to the west on land currently occupied by existing LCBO buildings.

Crane at the site of 100 Queens Quay, image by Forum contributor achender

Construction of the first phase's office tower at 100 Queens Quay began at the end of 2017 with the start of shoring on the south half of the large surface parking lot just east of the LCBO headquarters. An official ground breaking for the B+H Architects-designed office tower followed at the start of 2018. In the several months since, an enormous four-storey pit has been excavated, and tower crane footings were poured in advance of this weekend's crane raising.

The crane now in place at the site's southwest corner will work in tandem with a second crane to form the project, with the foundations, underground levels, and podium expected to take several months before the tower begins to climb into skyline views. Upon completion, the new tower will house a new headquarters for the LCBO, freeing up the existing headquarters to the west for the project's second phase condo towers.

Crane at the site of 100 Queens Quay, image by Forum contributor achender

Meanwhile, just north of the large pit for the office tower, the first phase's condominium component is moving along steadily, with shoring and excavation progressing. The pair of architectsAlliance-designed pair of condominium towers will rise 65 and 70 storeys, having a notable presence on skyline views from many angles.

Looking northwest across the Sugar Wharf Condos phase 1 site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

