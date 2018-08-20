| by Jack Landau |

Construction is progressing through the late stages at the site of Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan's E Condos, a pair of Rosario Varacalli-designed residential towers in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. The project's 58-storey condominium tower to the south—now Toronto's tallest north of the Yorkville neighbourhood—and 38-storey rental tower to the north will soon add a combined 854 residential units to the area.

Looking southeast to E Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

Since topping out at 196 and 123 metres-high earlier this year, cladding installation has been the most recent exterior progress visible to passersby, most notably the enclosing of the towers' amenity levels in deep red glazing that gives the development a distinct presence on the Midtown skyline. The residential levels are being finished in a building envelope of window wall cladding, with a punched aluminum panels and clear glazing forming an exterior shell that partially encloses the towers' balconies.

Looking north to E Condos, image by Forum contributor Benito

This cladding now covers almost all of the shorter north tower, with just a few panels of the mesh cladding missing from the exterior. To the south, all but the final 10 residential levels are fully clad. With the majority of the development's cladding installed, the latest photos are more closely resembling the renderings released during the project's marketing phase.

Looking up at the cladding and the extruded amenities floor at E Condos, image by UT Forum contributor Benito

Down at street level, the south tower's base at the northeast corner of Yonge and Eglinton—now fully enclosed in glazing—is having lighting tested. A network of lights has been installed in the soffit of the podium's cantilevered sections, illuminating the street and the primary retail entrance.

Lighting at the base of E Condos, image by Forum contributor willwu

