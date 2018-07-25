| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline is growing denser as another tower rises into the picture. Bazis and Plaza's 1 Yorkville has been steadily climbing since reaching grade in mid-2017, with the Roy Varacalli-designed condominium tower set to reach a 58-storey, 183-metre height at the corner of Yonge and Yorkville.

Looking north to 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor Benito

The tower stood 18 storeys above the intersection at the time of our last update at the end of April, while cladding installation had just begun to reveal the building's textured exterior. The latest photos show that forming has almost doubled the height of the tower, progressing another 16 storeys with work now underway on the 34th level.

Looking north to 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor willwu

Cladding installation has also made significant progress since our last update, when we were just getting our first taste of the silver-gray aluminum finial and window wall system. The textured cladding now reaches as high as the 13th floor, offering a clearer picture of how the whole tower will look upon completion next year.

Looking southwest to 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The finials' crimped pattern has been generating some interesting photo updates, with the exterior taking on differing textural qualities as the sun lights and shades the crystalline building envelope.

Sun catching exterior of 1 Yorkville, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Along the site's Yonge Street frontage, a row of low-rise Victorian storefronts are in the process of being restored and incorporated into the tower base, to a plan by heritage specialists ERA Architects. A scaffold has been erected for crews to work on these facades, though a green protective wrap currently obscures much of the work area. One Victorian building's front collapsed during early work: it will be replicated in place as construction continues.

Work within the heritage frontage, image by Forum contributor skycandy

