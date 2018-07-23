| by Jack Landau |

The Daniels Waterfront - City of the Arts development is well underway at the Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay intersection on Toronto's waterfront. With the construction of the RAW and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed commercial building, 130 QQE, now wrapping up, and the Giannone Petricone-designed Lighthouse Towers taking shape to the north, work is heating up for a significant public realm upgrade in he southwest corner of the new development.

Sugar Beach North, image via claudecormier.com

The new Sugar Beach North will act as a continuation of the popular Claude Cormier + Associés-designed Sugar Beach park across Queens Quay to the south. Sugar Beach North will extend the existing public space’s playful aesthetic to a wedge-shaped area at the base of Daniels Waterfront's office component, at the northeast corner of Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay.

Paving on the west side of Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Some of the public space's defining features have begun to materialize, including the first steps in forming a raised curb that meanders across the space, dividing it into two levels. This view also shows that the first trees have been planted, to eventually provide shade for the new space once they've matured to a similar degree as the trees seen across the street at the back of the photo.

Sugar Beach North taking shape, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Further along is the installation of granite setts, or pavers, adhering to the established maple leaf-patterned design now extending across the central waterfront. Below, we can see the progress of this paving pattern's installation, which now extends north of the park's northern point, where it will connect with the landscaping for 'The Yard', the pedestrian mid-block connection to come between the office and residential components.

Paving on the west side of Daniels Waterfront, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The elements installed to date will soon be joined by some of the many other features that help to make Sugar Beach such a popular destination, including the signature pink umbrellas and Muskoka chairs.

Sugar Beach North, image via claudecormier.com

