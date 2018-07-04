| by Jack Landau |

Just shy of 6 months since ground breaking marked the start of construction for an office tower at Menkes Developments' Sugar Wharf community on the "LCBO Lands" alongside Toronto Harbour, construction has begun for the next phase, a two-tower architectsAlliance-designed pair of condominiums, to rise 65 and 70 storeys in the northeast corner of the 11.5-acre development site.

Sugar Wharf Phase 1, image courtesy of Menkes

A permit to install a caisson wall to support excavation was issued in mid-April, and a standalone permit for shoring and excavation for soil remediation was issued early in June. Crews are now drilling boreholes and filling them in with steel beams and concrete to create the north caisson wall along Lake Shore Boulevard, as well as the west caisson wall along Cooper Street.

Shoring for phase 1 of Sugar Wharf Condos, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

To the south, a caisson wall has already been formed and partially revealed with the excavation of a trench containing dewatering equipment. Once all of the caisson walls have been formed, the site will be primed for excavation of the four-level underground garage.

Shoring for phase 1 of Sugar Wharf Condos, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The above caisson wall marks the northern edge of the coming Harbour Street extension, while a similar caisson wall for the new LCBO office tower at 100 Queens Quay several metres to the south marks the future southern edge of Harbour. An enormous pit has been created as excavation progresses for the B+H Architects-designed tower. Upon completion, the 25-storey building will house the new headquarters of the LCBO and its new flagship store.

100 Queens Quay site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

