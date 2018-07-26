| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

In August of 2016, a Quadrangle designed proposal was submitted to the City of Toronto seeking to redevelop a split-level suburban style plaza at the southwest corner of Bathurst and Eglinton. The initial proposal, which was submitted by Upper Village Investment Ltd., proposed to build a 16-storey mixed-use building in place of the plaza. Now in the hands of CentreCourt, a revised submission for 859 Eglinton West is pending municipal approval.

north elevation, image via submission to City of Toronto

Due to the city’s failure to respond to the initial proposal in a timely fashion, the case was appealed to the OMB in 2017. As part of the settlement process, revisions have been made to the proposal. The initial 16-storey building called for 253 residential units, while the re-submission outlines plans for 267 units across 14 storeys, and an 8-storey podium. The unit mix is 186 one-bedrooms, 53 two-bedroom and 28 three-bedroom units. The revised submission would total 23,007m² in gross floor area, a slight increase from the initial proposal of 22,593 m². The site would comprise of 1,068m² of amenity space, split evenly between indoors and outdoors.

west elevation, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would be constructed with public transit in mind. Architectural documents submitted to the city outline the intention to build an at-grade entrance to the coming Forest Hill Crosstown LRT Station, slated for completion in 2021. The three-level garage would include 242 vehicular parking spots, which is the minimum required for a new development in the area of this size. There would be 38 at-grade commercial parking spots. Furthermore, those using the building would have access to 276 bicycle parking spaces.

east elevation, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database files for the projects, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads