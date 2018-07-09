| by Jack Landau |

Construction is officially underway following a ground breaking at the site of home: Power and Adelaide, a new 21-storey Core Architects-designed development by Great Gulf and Hullmark, coming to Toronto's Parliament and Adelaide intersection.

Ground breaking for home: Power and Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

This morning, guests and VIPs gathered on the development site to celebrate the start of construction, with Great Gulf VP of Public Relations Madeline Zito kicking off morning with a brief overview of the project, before handing the mic off to Great Gulf Executive Vice President, Alan Vihant.

"We're really excited about this exceptional development because we believe this area represents the future of downtown living. With schools and parks nearby, it'll be a wonderful community to raise a family. It'll attract young professionals, couples, and families," said Vihant.

Alan Vihant, Execute Vice President of Great Gulf, image by Jack Landau

"Home is set to be a gateway project into Downtown East, not only because of its location and scale, but also its thoughtful and forward-thinking design. Building on the success of the Regent Park revitalization, the development of the West Don Lands, and the East Bayfront, home will add to the fabric of this diverse, inclusive, and thriving community," said Hullmark President Jeff Hull.

Jeff Hull, President of Hullmark, image by Jack Landau

"This development by Great Gulf and Hullmark brings important benefits to the Corktown community. An on-site park, new streetscaping on Power Street, and new traffic signals will help knit together the Corktown neighbourhood and make this a welcome home for residents," said Ward 28 Toronto-Centre Rosedale Councillor, Lucy Troisi.

Ward 28 Toronto-Centre Rosedale Councillor, Lucy Troisi, image by Jack Landau

After remarks from the three, guests were ushered towards the centre of the site, where VIPs posed for a photo op to celebrate the official start of construction.

Ground breaking for home: Power and Adelaide, image by Jack Landau

Elsewhere on the site, excavators and steel I-beams for the upcoming shoring and excavation process are now on-site, soon to begin preliminary work on the site's 3.5-level underground garage. With work now underway, the project will soon add 507 one to three-bedroom condo units to the area, ranging in size from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft², plus 60,000 ft² of retail space.

Excavator at the home: Power and Adelaide site, image by Jack Landau

