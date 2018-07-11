| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

On the north side of Niagara, Fieldgate Homes is building a 5-storey mid-rise at 90 Niagara Street, west of Bathurst Street in Toronto's King West area. 90 Niagara, a Giannone Petricone Associates-designed condominium will add 45 residential units in a mix of single-level condos and two-storey lofts to the site where there was once a single storey industrial building.

Streetscape of 90 Niagara, image via Giannone Petricone Associates

Since our last update in April concrete forming has been completed and the crane has been taken down. Walls are beginning to be formed in advance of windows being installed and the building being sealed in.

Streetscape of the construction on site, image via Forum contributor Red Mars

Much of the exposed concrete structure will soon be concealed behind a contemporary facade blending a combination red brick and metal cladding. As work on the exterior finishes continues, frosted glass privacy screens will be installed on balconies, along with wood privacy screens on ground floor patios.

Aerial view of the construction on site, image via Forum contributor Red Mars

