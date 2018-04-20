| by Jack Landau |

It was last year when we last checked in on progress at 90 Niagara, a Giannone Petricone Associates-designed boutique condominium development for Fieldgate Urban, under construction west of Bathurst Street in Toronto's King West area. At that time, shoring had recently wrapped up, and excavation was just getting going. The project has made significant progress in the months since, with the excavation of the site, the forming of the building's 33-space underground garage, and now the project's rise above ground, with crews in the process of forming the fifth floor slab.

Facing east to 90 Niagara, image by Craig White

A view of the site from the north offers a look from above. With most of the 4th floor walls in place, rebar, pipes, and conduits are being laid in advance of concrete for the 5th level's floor slab being poured. The 5th floor will be the final residential level before work moves on to the mechanical penthouse slab and roof above.

Facing south over 90 Niagara, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

Upon completion, the project will introduce 45 condominium units ranging in size from 560 ft² to over 1,200 ft², and seven two-storey townhomes fronting Niagara Street.

90 Niagara, image courtesy of Fieldgate Urban

