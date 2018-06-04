| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

On the northeast corner of Church and Carlton, across the street from the historic Maple Leaf Gardens in Downtown Toronto, work is progressing on two neighbouring condo towers. One of those two buildings, at 70 Carlton, will be Stanley Condominiums. The Core Architects-designed project from Tribute Communities will intensify both residential and commercial flow to the Church and Wellesley area of the city.

Aerial view of the construction underway at 70 Carlton, image retrieved from forum contributor Steveve

As construction at 70 Carlton rises above grade, Tribute Communities’ submission to the City of Toronto’s Department of Planning and Development’s Committee of Adjustment (CoA) has been approved. In November 2017, the developers of the Stanley Condominiums project filed a Minor Variance Application, seeking to increase the building's height and density. In May of this year, the City's CoA conditionally approved the application, stating that the variances were minor and would be considered desirable for the appropriate development of the land.

41 storey version of Stanley Condominiums By Core Architects for Tribute Communities

The application was filed with respect to building height, number of storeys, gross floor area, number of permitted dwelling units, vehicular parking spaces, and amenity space requirements. The proposed changes—notably 4 more storeys to take the total to 41, and 47 more suites—were approved by the City; however, the CoA outlined a few conditions that must be followed.

Aerial southeast facing view of the Stanley Condominium, Image retrieved via submission to the city of Toronto

One of those conditions is to allocate an entire floor of residential units to a non-profit housing provider, at market standard with residents having full access to the building’s facilities. 8 three-bedroom units, in addition to 13 replacement rental units will first be offered to Habitat for Humanity. The City’s conditions also outline that action must be taken to mitigate wind effects, increase amenity space, and get approval from the Engineering & Construction Services Division assuming that the city’s existing infrastructure will support the proposed 47 additional units.

View of the building's curvaceous design, by Core Architects for Tribute Communities

The new 41-storey, 537-unit building would rise 140 metres above Carlton Street. The 35,582 m² in gross floor area includes 712 m² of commercial space at grade. Of the residential dwellings, there will be 50 studios, 330 one-bedrooms, 97 two-bedrooms, and 60 three-bedroom units. Building residents will have access to 807 m² of indoor and 787 m² if outdoor amenity space. 201 vehicular parking spaces will be accommodated in the underground garage, 125 of which are reserved for residential use. In addition, cyclists living in the building will have access to 486 bike parking spaces, while another 50 short term spaces will be available for visitors' use.

Northeast facing at-grade view of Stanley Condominium, by Core Architects for Tribute Communities

