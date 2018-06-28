| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back almost 6 years, for a west-facing view of Toronto captured from the main lookout level at the CN Tower. This November 2012 view primarily features the CityPlace/Bathurst-Fort York neighbourhoods, where several new developments have been completed in recent years. At the time this shot was captured, construction was underway for Quartz and Spectra in the CityPlace community, as well as The Yards at Fort York and York Harbour Club, just south of Fort York.

Facing west from the CN Tower, November 2012, image by Jack Landau

Several changes can be seen from the same vantage point in June 2018. The now-complete The Yards at Fort York and York Harbour Club seen under construction in the 2012 image have been joined by Fortune at Fort York. At the centre of the 2018 photo, the now complete Quartz and Spectra have been joined by Newton, Forward, and Exchange Condos in the CityPlace neighbourhood. The neighbourhood now has two new projects under construction, with the Canoe Landing Centre and the West Block Est. 1928 projects taking shape. North of the rail corridor, the massive Minto Westside project can be seen underway, as well as excavation for The Well. Further west, the Ordnance Triangle is now being developed with the Garrison Point project, as well as a new Garrison Crossing pedestrian bridge linking the Fort York and Niagara neighbourhoods. Even further to the west, BMO Field has undergone a major expansion, adding new seating and canopies to the stadium. Way off in the distance, the skyline of Etobicoke’s Humber Bay Shores community has grown exponentially, with several towers now lining this stretch of waterfront. Some notable additions to this distant skyline include recently-completed towers like Lago at the Waterfront as well as under-construction projects like Eau du Soleil.

Facing west from the CN Tower, June 2018, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!