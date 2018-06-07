| by Jack Landau |

Around the corner from King and Bathurst in Toronto's King West Village, construction is progressing on Fieldgate Urban's 90 Niagara, a 5-storey, Giannone Petricone Associates-designed condominium and townhome development. The project has been underway since 2015, when a former single-storey City of Toronto corporate services facility—briefly converted into a condo presentation centre—was demolished. By October 2015, site clearing activity was just wrapping up to make way for the start of construction.

Facing east on Niagara Street at the 90 Niagara site, October 2015, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

After some delays, shoring and excavation for the project followed at the start of 2017. Fast forward to June 2018: the new development has since been structurally completed, and is now awaiting the start of cladding installation. Upon completion, the building will introduce 45 two-storey condominium and townhome units to Niagara Street.

Facing east on Niagara Street to 90 Niagara, June 2018, image by Craig White

