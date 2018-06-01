| by Jack Landau |

As the marketing of Lakeside Residences by Greenland Group continues, new details of are being released for the multi-tower, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium development coming to Toronto's East Bayfront area. The site of the project—a former FedEx service centre at 215 Lake Shore Boulevard East at Sherbourne—has recently been transformed into a presentation centre for the development, offering prospective buyers a taste of the architecture, interior finishes, and the surrounding neighbourhood.

Lakeside Residences presentation centre, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Appointed by interior designers Cecconi Simone, visitors to the presentation centre will be greeted by a reception area showing off the project's branding, featuring funky lighting and decorations that complement the aesthetic presented in renderings of the development's interior amenities.

Inside the Lakeside Residences presentation centre, image courtesy of Greenland Group

This reception area leads to an open space featuring a minimalist aesthetic, placing focus on visual marketing aids like renderings and wall-mounted video display screens. Tables and seating areas throughout the space offer places for and visitors to discuss purchases with Greenland representatives, or go over any questions about the project.

Lakeside Residences presentation centre, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Serving as the presentation centre's focal point, a scale model of the development's initial phases builds upon the renderings being used to market the project, offering visitors a chance to soak in more details of the building's architecture. Lakeside's design draws inspiration from the sailboats commonly seen in the harbour a short distance to the south, evident in the complementary convex and concave facades seen on the first phase's taller towers.

Scale model at the Lakeside Residences presentation centre, image courtesy of Greenland Group

Other features include a display of the various standard and upgraded finish packages that purchasers can select from.

Finish packages at the Lakeside Residences presentation centre, image courtesy of Greenland Group

You can visit the Lakeside Residences presentation centre for yourself, open from Monday to Thursday, 12PM to 6PM, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 12PM to 5PM.

