| by Jack Landau |

Just over two years after demolition cleared away the former Singtao newspaper building at Power and Adelaide streets in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood, demolition of other buildings on the assembled property for home: Power and Adelaide is back on. Work has been ongoing over the last month, and will soon leave a clean slate for the new high-rise condominium development by Great Gulf and Hullmark.

Aerial view facing north over the site, image by Forum contributor Razz

Now gone are a single-storey former Hertz facility on Parliament Street, and a connected two-storey condominium presentation centre on Richmond Street. Most recently, a two-storey home at 52 Power Street was taken down, leaving just one building remaining on the site; a 3.5-storey office building at 125 Parliament Street.

Demolition of the two-storey home at 52 Power Street, image by Forum contributor Razz

A demolition permit for it was issued on May 30th, and interior work is now underway. Following any backfilling required to create a flat surface, shoring of the site is next, for which a partial permit was issued by the City in March, meaning that initial work on the earth retention system could proceed right away.

Remaining office building at 125 Parliament Street, image by Forum contributor Razz

The 21-storey Core Architects-designed development will bring 550 one to three-bedroom condo units to the King-Parliament area, with unit sizes ranging from 450 ft² to 1,300 ft². The project will also introduce new retail, helping to animate the site's Parliament and Adelaide frontages.

home: Power and Adelaide, image courtesy of Great Gulf/Hullmark

