| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

2452 Bloor West is a mixed-use condominium proposal designed by Quadrangle to replace buildings at 2442 through 2454 Bloor in Toronto's West End. The most recent version of the proposal brought forward by Plaza consists of a 12-storey, 195-unit mostly residential building. The plans include two floors of retail space fronting onto Bloor and the municipal parking lot at the back. The building is planned to go up on the site of the locally notable Humber Cinema that has been part of the Bloor West Village area since 1948.

Facing west towards 2452 Bloor West, image via submission to City of Toronto

This redevelopment proposal was first submitted in 2016 but has faced community and planning department resistance due of its size. Following City Council's failure to render a decision within the prescribed timeframe, Plaza appealed the application to the OMB in 2017. Two pre-hearings have since taken place, and mediation is scheduled for September of this year. In advance of that, however, Plaza has submitted revised plans to the City which include a number of reductions. Now planned to rise just over 48m tall, plans have been scaled back from 14 to just 12 storeys, reducing the gross floor area and better reflecting the surrounding landscape. Architectural expression has been refined, the simplified designed to be clad in brick, precast, and a window wall system consisting of vision glass and spandrel finishing.

Facing north towards 2452 Bloor West, image via submission to City of Toronto

According to architectural plans, the building will comprise 80% residential use and 20% retail. The units are proposed in a mix of 73 one-bedrooms, 103 two-bedrooms, and 19 three-bedrooms. Vehicular parking plans have been scaled back, as a result, the original plan for 4 floors of parking has been reduced to 3. New plans indicate a reduction from 331 spaces to 256. Of those, 85 spaces would be for commercial and visitor use, and the remaining 171 would be for residential use. In addition, there 224 spaces for bicycles are proposed. Building plans also indicate 677m² of indoor residential amenity space including a gym, pool, sauna, and more, with 350m² of outdoor amenity terrace space as well. Further, plans outline 1090 m² of green roof space on various levels as the building steps back.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.