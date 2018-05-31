| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an east-facing view captured from the rooftop amenity level of Century Plaza on Wellesley Street, just east of Bay. Framed on the left by the recently completed FIVE Condos, this view also features the topped out Vox Condominiums (right) and The Selby (centre), as well as the site of The Clover on Yonge, visible in the left foreground.

View from Century Plaza on Wellesley Street, image by Craig White

