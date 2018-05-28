| by Jack Landau |

A lot on Hurontario north of Eglinton in central Mississauga will soon sprout a 33-storey condo tower, as preliminary work begins for Plaza's Mississauga Square. Site clearance recently signalled the first step in preparing for construction of the Turner Fleischer Architects-designed condominium and townhome development.

Site of Mississauga Square, facing east, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Excavation, shoring, and building permits were filed back in January, and things are now beginning to move forward at the site. The latest photos showing the project site reveal that construction fencing has been erected around the perimeter, while the first excavator is onsite and in operation. Signage on the perimeter fencing shows that Plaza is employing TMG Builders as lead contractor on this project.

Site of Mississauga Square, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Mississauga Square will add 392 one to three-bedroom units—sized from 457 ft² to 2,090 ft², and priced between $315,000 and $900,000—to a growing corridor of vertical density hugging Hurontario through Mississauga's core. This main north-south corridor of the city will be served by Metrolinx's upcoming Hurontario LRT project.

Mississauga Square, image courtesy of Plaza

Residents at Mississauga Square will have access to a selection of amenity spaces appointed by interior designers Bryon Patton and Associates.

