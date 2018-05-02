| by Jack Landau |

Work is progressing at the Downtown Toronto site of Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's King Portland Centre and Kingly Condos, where a 13-storey office building fronting King Street and a 15-storey residential building fronting Adelaide Street West are taking shape. Our last update in December covered the start of cladding work on the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed development, as structural forming had progressed to the upper levels.

Concrete forming has since been completed on both buildings, a steel-framed upper level has taken shape for the office component, and a similar steel structure is now underway atop the condominium. A look from the east on Adelaide offers a view of these steel structural elements taking shape around a concrete mechanical penthouse.

King Portland Centre (left) and Kingly Condos (right), image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The images above reveal that continued cladding installation has made noticeable progress since our last update. A blue-tinted curtainwall glazing with curved corners now encloses the majority of the office component, with only the mechanical penthouse and a small section where the office and condominium volumes meet awaiting glazing installation.

King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor someMidTowner

Along the office portion's King Street frontage, brick-inlaid precast is helping to tie the new build in with the surrounding heritage context. Vertical piers of this brick cladding now stretch from the third to fifth floors of the King side, and will soon cover the concrete arches seen on the lower two floors, wrapping around the building's west frontage on Waterloo Terrace just off King.

Brick cladding along King Street, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

On Adelaide, brick finishes are now adding to Kingly Condos. This will be the main exterior expression for the residential component, which will combine with warehouse-style windows to set it apart from the modern design of the office building to the south.

Cladding installation for Kingly Condos, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

