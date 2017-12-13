| by Jack Landau |

Construction is well underway for a new mixed-use development in Toronto's King West area, in the block east of Bathurst Street. We last checked in on the construction of Allied Properties REIT and RioCan's King Portland Centre and Kingly Condos back in March, when forming was underway for the ground floor of the mixed-use Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed project, which consists of a conjoined 13-storey office building fronting King, and a 15-storey residential building fronting Adelaide to the north.

King Portland Centre and Kingly Condos, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan

Since our March update, plenty of construction progress has been accomplished, and the residential component has been one of the few projects to convert from rental to condo following extended rent control regulations. King Portland Centre's office component has since risen 12 storeys above King Street, with forming now underway for the 13th and final office level.

King Portland Centre viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Cladding installation has also begun to hint at the project's exterior details. Rounded panels of curtainwall glazing are starting to accentuate the curve-cornered floorplates of the upper section which will feature a fully glazed exterior. The five-storey base, however, will feature punched windows between brick-faced piers to integrate the new building with surrounding heritage properties.

Curtainwall cladding visible on the King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor smably

Down at street level, precast concrete panels are beginning to form a series of arches along the building's west frontage on Waterloo Terrace just off King. According to the most recent architectural plans from the June 2016 application for Site Plan Approval, and posted to the City's Development Application webpage, these precast elements should be finished in brick.

Precast at the base of the King Portland Centre, image by Forum contributor smably

A rendering of this section of the building reveals how these arches may appear upon completion, but it is difficult to square this image with what has been installed above.

Base of the King Portland Centre, image courtesy of Allied/RioCan

To the north, the condominium element now rises 10 storeys above Adelaide Street, set to rise another 5 levels before topping out. While the condominium building will have more floors than the office building, taler office floors means that the two components will have similar heights upon completion.

King Portland Centre (L) and Kingly Condos (R), image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.