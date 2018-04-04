| by Jack Landau |

Drone photography has been featured with increasing regularity on Urban Toronto, as more of our Forum contributors take to the skies to document construction in the city. In today's Photo of the Day we are shown an aerial view of South Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area, submitted by Forum contributor Keyz. In the foreground, the two-tower Eau du Soleil Condos can be seen rising towards 66- and 49-storey heights.

Aerial view of the Humber Bay Shores area, image by Forum contributor Keyz

