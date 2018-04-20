| by Jack Landau |

With a number of Toronto high-rise condominium projects in sales and even more in the pipeline, Great Gulf is hosting a six-day pop-up sales event starting next weekend, where 100 condo suites across four of the developer's projects—priced from the low $400s—are being consolidated into a single opportunity for buyers. The Great Toronto Condo Event—starting April 28th—will take place at 357 King Street West, and will offer a limited-time chance to buy in at 8 Cumberland, Home, 357 King West, and Monde.

Of these four projects, Monde—already topped out at 44 storeys at Lower Sherbourne and Lake Shore Boulevard—offers the earliest occupancy dates, with move-ins slated for as early as Winter 2019. The project is currently the tallest building in the nascent East Bayfront neighbourhood, with impressive views of the city and lake as well as a striking form with a terraced roofline, designed by Israeli-Canadian-American architect Moshe Safdie in partnership with Toronto-based Quadrangle. Interior amenities at Monde are appointed by Cecconi Simone while the outdoor elements including the podium-top pool area are designed by landscape architects Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

Monde under construction, image courtesy of Great Gulf

About a kilometre north and east, is Home (Power + Adelaide), named for the streets it will rise beside. The site of the 21-storey Core Architects-designed development was recently fenced off, hinting at an imminent construction start. Residents will have access to a range of amenity spaces appointed by TACT, amongst them a steam room and a yoga and Pilates studio. The surrounding neighbourhood offers an increasing number of places to shop, eat, and relax, or walk dogs in an adjacent park.

Home (Power + Adelaide), image courtesy of Great Gulf

A few kilometres away, just to the west of the financial core, Great Gulf's 357 King West will soon rise 42 storeys in the Entertainment District. The Quadrangle-designed tower will introduce another 324 homes to the area, offering residents a selection of figure3 Interior Design-appointed amenities including a lobby with 24-hour concierge, indoor and outdoor party spaces, a gym, and a yoga studio. A standout feature is the 42nd-floor lounge with an adjoining outdoor terrace that will offer residents of all floors the same panoramic views usually reserved for those in penthouse suites. Another big selling point here is the location, with the neighbourhood known for offering some of the best dining and entertainment options in the city.

357 King West, image courtesy of Great Gulf

The fourth project being promoted at next week's event offers buyers an opportunity to invest in Toronto's posh Yorkville neighbourhood, where the 8 Cumberland project is accepting registrations. The 51-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower will rise just northwest of the bustling Yonge and Bloor intersection, and will introduce 371 new homes to the neighbourhood, available in one to three-bedroom layouts, 460 ft² to 2,000 ft² in size.

8 Cumberland, image courtesy of Great Gulf

The six-day event starts Saturday, April 28, open Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM, and Monday to Thursday from 2 PM to 8 PM. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance by following this link.