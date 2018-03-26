| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Progress at 1 Yorkville has become more apparent in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline as the Bazis and Plaza condominium development continues its upward climb, though at 12-storeys, 1 Yorkville is still a long ways from making its ultimate 58-storey mark on Toronto’s skyline as a whole. Our previous update caught the Roy Varacalli-desgned tower at 7 floors, peeking out above the Yonge Street heritage storefronts from which it is set back.

Looking northeast to 1 Yorkville, photo by Forum contributor willwu

Restoration of the 3-storey Victorian masonry buildings—overseen by heritage specialists ERA Architects—continues behind the green wrapped scaffold, held over the sidewalk along Yonge.

Looking east to 1 Yorkville, photo by Forum contributor willwu

With the current floor layout repeating for another 20 levels, growth should continue steadily before reaching new configuration on levels 32 through 36, where some mechanical will be located, and where the lower run of elevators will end. Typical floor layouts will resume from levels 37 through 51. More customized floor plates will be created for the building's uppermost levels, culminating with indoor and outdoor amenities on the 58th level, and a sundeck on a partial level above that.

Looking up to 1 Yorkville, image via Bazis and Plaza

Surrounding 1 Yorkville will be aluminum finials sticking out from the building's envelop, crimped to catch the changing patterns of sunlight over the course of a day, and giving the tower a uniquely textured appearance. Below the building's 7th storey where the regular condo suites start, the podium floor windows are recessed from the finials. Near ground level, the first work on the windows behind those finials has started. Black painted aluminum window frames began to be applied from about two weeks ago, and now the glass is being installed as well, along with back-painted glass spandrel for wall sections.

Main floor frame and glass installation, photo by Forum contributor skycandy

An enamel pattern to prevent birds hitting the windows known as 'frit' can be seen, below, on the panes already installed. Frit allows birds to see the glass, and dramatically reduces collisions that can kill or injure them. Toronto now requires frit on windows from ground level to 12 metres up, or even higher if adjacent tree canopy exceeds that height.

Frit on newly installed window panes at 1 Yorkville, photo by Forum contributor willwu

We will keep you updated as construction continues, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Leave a comment on this page, or join the conversation by visiting our associated Forum thread.