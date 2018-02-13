| by Jack Landau |

It was mid-November when we last checked in on the construction of Ryerson University's Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex in Downtown Toronto. At the time of our last update, forming of the podium was wrapping up at the 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed educational building, marking the start of work on the student residence tower above.

Daphne Cockwell Complex viewed from the north on Church Street, image by Edward Skira

Roughly three months have passed, and the rising tower floors have begun to make their presence know in views from surrounding streets. In views from the north and south, the tower's ample stepbacks and slender floorplate help to minimize the impact on the medium-density scale on this stretch of Church Street. The north-to-south width of these floorplates is evident in views captured from the east and west. This portion of the development will rise a total of 18 floors above the podium, with 11,376 m² (122,450 ft²) of residential space across 100 student housing suites, with beds for 332 students.

Tower floors rising at the Daphne Cockwell Complex, image by Edward Skira

As the tower enters into skyline views, progress continues on the podium below. Split into two volumes, the podium levels are now largely enclosed from the elements with a mix of curtainwall glazing and punched windows. The areas with punched windows still have to be finished with white exterior panelling, while the windowless accent sections of the podium will be finished with vibrant orange panels.

Podium of the Daphne Cockwell Complex, image by Edward Skira

The podium levels will expand the campus with new space for Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Midwifery Education, the School of Nutrition, the School of Occupational and Public Health, and the Communications, Government & Community Engagement department. Space for Ryerson's University Advancement, Food Services, and a Fabrication Zone will also be housed within the podium levels. The combined institutional and student residence components add up to 30,900 m², or 332,604 square feet.

Podium of the Daphne Cockwell Complex, image by Edward Skira

