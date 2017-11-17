| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson University's new Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex continues to take shape on Church Street, north of Dundas, as the new addition to the Toronto educational institution races towards completion in time for the fall 2018 school semester. We last checked in on the 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed educational building and student residence tower back at the start of October, when the first elements of cladding had begun to appear.

Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image courtesy of Ryerson University

Crews from general contractor Eastern Construction have been hard at work in the weeks since, and are now in the process of forming the final level in the building's nine-storey podium. These levels will house new space for a number of Ryerson departments including the Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Midwifery Education, the School of Nutrition, the School of Occupational and Public Health, and the Communications, Government & Community Engagement department. The podium levels are also set to house space for Ryerson's University Advancement, Food Services, and a Fabrication Zone.

Daphne Cockwell Complex viewed from the southeast on Dundas, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The most recent photos from the site reveal that a set back level is now forming atop the shorter south podium volume, where the building's 8th floor accessible green roof will be located. The roof garden is anticipated to triple the Ryerson Urban Farm’s yield, while also providing students and faculty with a quiet urban oasis capable of supporting small events and pedagogical study.

Church Street frontage at the Daphne Cockwell Complex, image by Forum contributor skycandy

In the coming weeks, the first elements of the comparatively slender tower will begin to rise above the podium levels. This section of the building will rise 18 floors, and contain 11,376 m2 (122,450 ft2) of residential space across 100 student housing suites, providing dormitory space for 332 students.

Cladding installation has also advanced since our October update, when glazing had begun to appear for the podium's punched windows on the south side of the podium, while metal studs to hold the wall panels on the taller north podium were being installed. Glazing is now practically complete on the south, while much of the insulation and windows have been installed to the north. Most recently, curtainwall cladding has been spotted along the podium's west face. The next major aesthetic change will come when the building's signature white and orange metal panels will begin installation.

Curtainwall cladding spotted at the Daphne Cockwell Complex, image by Forum contributor skycandy

