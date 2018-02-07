| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's growing skyline, captured from a residential unit in the Regent Park neighbourhood. Submitted to our Massey Tower Forum thread by contributor skycandy, this west-facing view shows under construction towers like Ten York, Massey Tower, and Grid Condos adding new points to the skyline.

Toronto skyline viewed from Regent Park, image by Forum contributor skycandy

