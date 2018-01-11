| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Rezoning is being sought for 670 through 690 Progress Avenue, to the east of Consilium Place and the Scarborough Town Centre. The application, submitted to the City of Toronto in December 2017, seeks to redevelop three assembled properties as one primarily residential site. Designed by TACT Architecture for Fieldgate Homes, the proposal includes plans for 5 new high-rise towers, 2 mid-rise blocks, and several blocks of 4-storey townhomes, while introducing new public roads, pedestrian walkways, and green spaces.

Looking southwest to 670 Progress Avenue, image via TACT Architects

The 2.7 hectare site currently contains 3 large one-storey industrial buildings and their respective parking lots. The proposal introduces 2,245 new residential units to the site, with 1,945 of these among the towers and mid-rises, and 263 townhomes. The 5 towers range in height from 23 to 48 storeys, with the two 14-storey mid-rise buildings along Consilium Place. Several 4-storey townhome blocks will surround the towers, spaced between pedestrian paths and outdoor amenity spaces. Retail areas are found along Progress Avenue and Consilium Place, totalling 995 m² between the 3 spaces. A large two-level underground garage contains 1,654 parking spaces for residents and visitors, with 1,703 bicycle storage spaces found both underground and near the site’s parks and amenity spaces.

Looking west to 670 Progress Avenue, image via TACT Architects

The public realm plan by Terraplan Landscape Architects introduces a park in the centre of the development that covers nearly 10% of the site. New pedestrian walkways and bike paths cut through the site, providing easy access to each building. The proposal includes 263 new trees along the public roads and amenity spaces throughout the site. Each building would have their own indoor amenities for resident use, plus access to several nearby outdoor amenity spaces, including accessible green roofs. Bench seating and decorative landscaped walls would be found throughout the spaces.

Outdoor public green space at 670 Progress Avenue, image via TACT Architects

Plans outline 4 phases of development, starting with the 28-storey tower on the site's southeast corner, moving to the 48-storey tower at the corner of Progress Avenue and Consilium Place, as well as the 23-storey tower, 14-storey mid-rise, and several blocks of townhouses. Phases 3 and 4 will then continue north along Consilium Place and into the site, completing the 35 and 26 storey towers, the second 14-storey mid-rise and remaining town homes.

Looking inwards toward 670 Progress Avenue, image via TACT Architects

Located a short walk from the McCowan RT Station and 10 minutes to Scarborough Town Centre, the area is seeing seeing other proposals for redevelopment. Concepts for two 15-storey office towers and additional 6-storey buildings have been submitted just north of the site, while several residential towers ranging from 3 to 49 floors are under review for the south side of Progress Avenue.

Aerial northeast view of 670 Progress Avenue, image via TACT Architects

