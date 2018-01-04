| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns back the clocks roughly three and a half years to May 28, 2014, for an east-facing view across Nathan Phillips Square. Captured from the roof of the 2011-built skating pavilion on the west side of the square, this view faces through the reflecting pool's Freedom Arches, and on to Old City Hall.

Facing east across Nathan Phillips Square, May 2014, image by Marcus Mitanis

Standing at the same vantage point on December 28, 2017, and the square is now home to the popular TORONTO sign, installed for the 2015 Pan Am Games. In the background, a few other changes have unfolded. On the right of the 2017 image, the former Simpson Tower at 401 Bay Street is in the process of an extensive re-cladding project. To its left, a scaffold can be seen in place atop 20 Queen Street West, where four illuminated 'CF' signs will soon be added to the tower's roofline. At the centre of the image, MOD's Massey Tower can be seen well on its way to a final height of 207 metres above Yonge Street.

Facing east across Nathan Phillips Square, December 2017, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!