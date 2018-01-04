| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of construction for the first phase of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines' CIBC Square at 81 Bay Street in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor Canadian Chocho, this view faces southwest over the rail corridor to show a temporary crane and two tower cranes at the west end of the construction site.

Cranes at CIBC Square site, image by Forum contributor Canadian Chocho

