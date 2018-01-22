| by Nathan Petryshyn |

This past weekend saw the return of Toronto’s Interior Design Show (IDS18). The 2018 show was hosted at Toronto’s Metro Convention Centre from Thursday, January 18th to Sunday, January 21st, featuring exhibits from designers and industry experts from across Canada and beyond. Panels hosted by television personalities and professional designers gave insight to design trends of 2018, while workshops allowed attendees to gain experience and get style advice. New to the show this year were interior tours giving the public a chance to explore some of Toronto’s finest interior spaces.

Interior Design Show 2018 exhibit, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

The event kicked off Thursday evening with a lively opening night party, with attendees getting a first look at the shows products and exhibits. Energetic exhibitors were given a chance to showcase their vision, inspiration and final designs as visitors enjoyed drinks, snacks and entertainment provided by various sponsors. Performances from Toronto producer Harrison and artist RALPH (aka Raffa Weyman) hit the Caeserstone stage as guests made their way through the showroom. The preview allowed attendees to mix with other design enthusiasts and meet designers and influencers from North America and beyond, setting the tone for the weekend.

Kroft at IDS 2018, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

Exhibits continued throughout to Sunday featuring the latest products and designs, from entire kitchen innovations and technological advancement in appliances to sleek and modern furniture and accents. Several local Toronto-based designers highlighted the weekend, showcasing their latest creations. Hollis + Morris, a local handmade furniture and lighting company from designer Mischa Couvrette featured their signature bolt sconce and newest custom designs. Having debuted at IDS in 2014, Dustin Kroft, designer at Kroft returned to showcase his latest solid-wood designs. Simon Ford, co-designer at Charuk & Ford spoke the craftsmanship and process in creating “unobtrusive and timeless” small-batch designs, displaying his work throughout the weekend.

Hollis + Morris at IDS 2018, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

New this year, Saturday’s sold out Interior Tours allowed the public to explore interiors at three locations in the city. Attendees were given insight into the process behind creating functional and stylish spaces. Sunnylea Residence, the Broadview Hotel and Bisha Hotel opened their doors, showcasing architecture and design from local agencies.

The Broadview Hotel, photo by Jack Landau

Joe and Sarah Knight, owners of Sunnylea Residence and principals at blackLAB Architects invited guests to immerse themselves in the modern reimagination of their 1940s residence. The 1219 sq m home received a complete renovation and large rear addition, while retaining the home’s original front facade. While the option for demolition and complete reconstruction of the home was considered when the project began in 2014, the Knights understood the value of character consistency in the neighbourhood and had grown attached to its charm.

Living Space at Sunnylea Residence, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

Taking roughly 9 months, the home was completed in July of 2015. The space draws you through the original home to the addition, featuring a large kitchen, dining and living spaces filled with natural light from floor to ceiling rear windows and central courtyard. The modern space is filled with personality, styled with contemporary furniture and art, creating a comfortable space the Knight family has grown to love.

Dining Room at Sunnylea Residence, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

Kitchen at Sunnylea Residence, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

The Broadview Hotel was completed in 2017 by Streetcar Developments with ERA Architects, preserving and highlighting many heritage features. Jamie Phelan of DesignAgency, the hotel’s interior design team, toured guests through the extensive and exciting redesign. Originally built in 1891 for entrepreneur and soap manufacturer Archibald Dingman, the building has been home to a wide range of occupants, with tenants from office spaces to strip clubs.

Rooftop Lounge at the Broadview Hotel, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

Phelan explained how DesignAgency spent nearly 3 years to “bring back the building's Romanesque style” while referencing the hotel’s rich history. Terracotta brick arches and high ceilings are complimented with modern design solutions. As you enter the main floor cafe space, patterned wallpaper and neon lighting give a striking impression, with a central rounded bar guiding the space. Guest suites contain original artworks curated specifically for each room, featuring works and decor referencing the history of the building and neighbourhood. With priority given to creating a space consistent with the neighbourhood, the hotel has become a contemporary and inviting community landmark.

Suite Interior at the Broadview Hotel, photo by Nathan Petryshyn

The show came to a close on Sunday, leaving attendees with fresh ideas and style trends to watch for in the coming year. The Interior Design show will return to Toronto in January of 2019 in partnership with IIDEX Canada, launching as IDS Contract—offering an “unparalleled trade show experience” remaining focused on architecture and interior design.

